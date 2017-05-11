Maxine M. Wakeford Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Maxine M. Wakeford, of Canfield, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 11 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side.

Maxine was born January 28, 1931 the daughter of Joseph and Aileen Mayo in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949.

She was the kind, caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend with a beautiful smile.

Maxine worked at Metropolitan Life, then sold real estate for nearly 40 years at Cliff Fisher, Del and Howard Hanna until her retirement in 2011.

She loved hosting and attending family gatherings, regularly the last to leave the party and celebrated St. Patrick’s Day. Maxine enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, attending social events and casinos.

On September 11, 1954, Maxine married Ivor D. Wakeford who preceded her in death on January 24, 2004, after 49 years of marriage. Their first born daughter, Cindy Wakeford, died in 1956.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church when the family lived in Austintown and after moving to Canfield, she belonged to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Maxine is survived by her three sons, David (June Taylor) Wakeford of Lake Milton, Gary (Wendie) Wakeford of Canfield and James (Bernadette Cristall) Wakeford of Austintown; her daughter, Lauren (Joseph) Charles of Akron and her five grandchildren, David Charles (fiancée Breeana Creegan), Brittany and James Charles, Joshua and Kristen Wakeford. She also leaves behind her cousins, Joan Wickerham and Jan (Bob) Goodrich and their families, all of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and a niece, Ellen Wakeford-Banks.

The family would also like to thank the entire Leo Patrick Murphy family for all of their love and support through their time together.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, Ohio with burial at Calvary Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Family and Friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



