Medical marijuana farmer explains proposed grow operation for city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the companies looking to grow medical marijuana in the City of Youngstown wants to convert a warehouse into a marijuana farm.

At Youngstown City Hall on Monday, five companies will present their plans for medical marijuana growing operations in the city. Three of those companies have local ties.

The warehouse on Crescent Street, in what’s known as Youngstown’s Riverbend section, was originally a denim factory for Strouss and most recently housed Maui Toys.

Daniel Kessler graduated from Liberty High School and now lives in Boardman.

He and his uncle, Brian, started Riviera Creek which — if awarded the necessary permits — will turn the warehouse into a marijuana farm.

They would use a system called micro chamber aeroponics.

“So this is not a dirty grow. You’re literally growing in the air. The roots are hanging in the air and they’re being fed these nutrients right directly to them,” Kessler said.

There will be 24 marijuana growing permits issued by the State of Ohio — 12 for bigger operations and 12 for smaller ones.

Kessler’s group plans to go big. Eventually, the plan is for Riviera Creek to process and dispense medical marijuana.

“The initial rules that are out are for cultivation, and the processor rules are not out yet. We are interested in both and if the state will allow it, then that’s what we want to be going after, and possibly the dispensary,” Kessler said.

The presentations are just to let people know the companies’ plans. Youngstown City Council has no say on what permits are given to which companies — that’s a state decision.

The five companies’ presentations begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.

