Milton Twp. police arrest driver of car carrying 13 lbs of pot

Mathew Vandermeer, of Lakewood, was pulled over on State Route 534 in Milton Township Thursday afternoon

By Published: Updated:
Marijuana found during traffic stop in Milton Township
Courtesy: Milton Township Police

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop Thursday afternoon led to an arrest when police said they discovered 13 pounds of marijuana, ready for sale.

Police said they pulled over 24-year-old Mathew Vandermeer, of Lakewood, for speeding. His vehicle with Michigan license plates was stopped around 12:45 p.m. on State Route 534 between Creed Road and I-76.

Right away, the officer smelled raw marijuana.

Liquid PHC found during traffic stop in Milton Township
Liquid PHC (Courtesy: Milton Township Police)

Police said they found 13 pounds of pot in plastic bags, along with 15 boxes of liquid PHC — the active ingredient in marijuana that makes people high. The liquid can be put into electronic cigarettes and smoked.

Vandermeer is charged with drug trafficking. Police also gave him a speeding ticket.

His bond was set at $8,000 and he is scheduled to appear in county court in Austintown on Monday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s