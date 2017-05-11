Milton Twp. police arrest driver of car carrying 13 lbs of pot

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop Thursday afternoon led to an arrest when police said they discovered 13 pounds of marijuana, ready for sale.

Police said they pulled over 24-year-old Mathew Vandermeer, of Lakewood, for speeding. His vehicle with Michigan license plates was stopped around 12:45 p.m. on State Route 534 between Creed Road and I-76.

Right away, the officer smelled raw marijuana.

Police said they found 13 pounds of pot in plastic bags, along with 15 boxes of liquid PHC — the active ingredient in marijuana that makes people high. The liquid can be put into electronic cigarettes and smoked.

Vandermeer is charged with drug trafficking. Police also gave him a speeding ticket.

His bond was set at $8,000 and he is scheduled to appear in county court in Austintown on Monday.

