Mom working to crack son’s cold murder case in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Like many police departments, Youngstown has its share of open cases – many dating back decades.

One case involves murder victim Nick Paolone who was killed May 9, 1997 – 20 years ago. Police never found his killer and are still looking for answers.

Paolone was shot and killed inside his home in Youngstown. Police said originally it was suicide, but no weapon was ever found. Later, they determined the death was a homicide.

Paolone was murdered at a time in Youngstown when responding to shootings and homicides became almost routine, but there were many issues that prevented investigators from solving many of the cases.

Coming on WKBN 27 First News at 5, we’ll tell you what Paolone’s mother, Kathy Perla, is doing to get new information about her son’s murder. And then later, on First News at 11, we’ll tell you what police say it will take to crack cases like Paolone’s murder – 20 years later..