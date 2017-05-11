Mom working to crack son’s cold murder case in Youngstown

Police never found his killer and are still looking for answers

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio cold case involved the murder of Nick Paolone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Like many police departments, Youngstown has its share of open cases – many dating back decades.

One case involves murder victim Nick Paolone who was killed May 9, 1997 – 20 years ago. Police never found his killer and are still looking for answers.

Paolone was shot and killed inside his home in Youngstown. Police said originally it was suicide, but no weapon was ever found. Later, they determined the death was a homicide.

Paolone was murdered at a time in Youngstown when responding to shootings and homicides became almost routine, but there were many issues that prevented investigators from solving many of the cases.

.

