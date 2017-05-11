Niles gets by Edgewood on the road

Niles will play West Branch on Monday in the District Semifinal.

By Published:
Niles Red Dragons High School Baseball - Niles, Ohio

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – In a makeup game from April 27, Niles defeats Edgewood – 4-1 – to earn their 18th win in 21 outings.

Nick Guarnieri and Joseph Gallo each had a pair of hits while each drove in a run. The Dragons’ first six batters all had a base hit. Tyler Srbinovich pitched into the fifth inning while Corbin Foy finished the game. Srbinovich struck out 6 while allowing just 3 hits. Foy struck out 2 in 2 1/3 innings.

The top-seeded Red Dragons (18-3) will be in District action against West Branch at Cene Park on Monday.

The Warriors’ Frankie Olavarez, Colin Stewart and Brendan Freeborn had singles.

Edgewood was eliminated from playoff action on Tuesday by Lakeview (4-0).

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s