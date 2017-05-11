Niles gets by Edgewood on the road

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – In a makeup game from April 27, Niles defeats Edgewood – 4-1 – to earn their 18th win in 21 outings.

Nick Guarnieri and Joseph Gallo each had a pair of hits while each drove in a run. The Dragons’ first six batters all had a base hit. Tyler Srbinovich pitched into the fifth inning while Corbin Foy finished the game. Srbinovich struck out 6 while allowing just 3 hits. Foy struck out 2 in 2 1/3 innings.

The top-seeded Red Dragons (18-3) will be in District action against West Branch at Cene Park on Monday.

The Warriors’ Frankie Olavarez, Colin Stewart and Brendan Freeborn had singles.

Edgewood was eliminated from playoff action on Tuesday by Lakeview (4-0).