SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A section of the Shenango Valley Freeway in Sharon is closed Thursday night for a police search.

Officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Police dogs are on the scene.

East Connelly Boulevard is shut down between Stambaugh and Sharpsville avenues.

Officers closed off the area around 7:30 p.m.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew at the scene. We are working to bring you more information as this developing story unfolds.