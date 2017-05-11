Police worry elephant tranquilizer drug found in Youngstown area

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office sent the drug in for testing at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police said in addition to heroin and fentanyl on the streets, they’re worried about the next deadly drug that could fuel the opioid epidemic.

Members of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department perform field tests for drugs they come across on the street, including cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

But there are growing concerns that carfentanil could be showing up locally. The man-made drug is 100 times stronger than fentanyl, and fentanyl is already 50 times stronger than heroin.

Police admit the only way they can be sure is to have the substance analyzed at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab in Richfield.

“We don’t know quite what we’re dealing with until we get that confirmed test back from the lab,” Sgt. Larry McLaughlin said. “With them being twice or three times or four times the work, it’s taking them longer.”

Detectives said it now takes four or five months to get test results back from BCI.

In the meantime, police in western Pennsylvania said they’re seeing a high-strength opioid, known as “gray death,” that is resistant to the overdose prevention drug naloxone. Local authorities wonder if that might be carfentanil.

