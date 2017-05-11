Rebecca “Becky” Unangst Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Rebecca “Becky” Unangst, 69, of Transfer, passed away on Thursday May 11, 2017 at the Grove in Greenville Nursing Home.

Rebecca was born on July 7, 1947 to Haldean Harry “Droop” and Eula “Dolly” (Amon) Unangst in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Reynolds High School and Mansfield College in Pennsylvania.

Rebecca worked as a teacher for the Sharon School District. During her career, she earned the Pennsylvania teacher of the year award. After 25 years, she retired as a special education teacher from Sharon School District.

She was a member of Zion’s United Church of Christ where she was very active for years.

Becky enjoyed flower gardening, fishing, bird watching, loved animals, spending time at her cabin in Weslemkoon Lake Gilmour, Ontario, spending time with her church family and especially loved spending time with her family.

Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Wendy Eckles of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Cindy Repasky of Ohio; daughter-in-law, Patty Hall of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brother, Bruce (Shirley) Unangst of Louisiana; brother-in-law, Gary (Linda) Eckles of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Blaise Eckles, Tyler and Shelly. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Haldean “Droop” Unangst; mother, Eula “Dolly” Unangst; son, Tom Hall, Jr.; daughter, Dawn Hall and brother, Jerry Unangst.

Services are to be announced.

Burial will take place in Transfer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Zion’s U.C.C. 17 Church St. Transfer, Pennsylvania 16154 or to Animal Advocacy Attention Karen Pollock 321 Jefferson Ave. Sharon, Pennsylvania, or ARC of Mercer County 850 N. Hermitage, Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150. Please visit www.donaldsonmohney.com to send online condolences to Rebecca’s family.



