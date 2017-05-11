Route 154 near Eklton Twp. reduced to one lane due to landslide

Recent heavy rains have reactivated the landslide, which was repaired last fall

ELKTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 154, just north of Elkton Township in Columbiana County, has been reduced to one lane due to a landslide.

Recent heavy rains have reactivated the landslide, which was repaired last fall, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT said the landslide has continued slipping beyond a wall, so crews are being called out to extend the retaining wall. In the meantime, Route 154 will be reduced to an 11-foot lane with temporary traffic signals.

A completion date has not yet been determined.

