WEST LIBERTY, West Virginia (WKBN) –¬†There was a small earthquake just southwest of Pittsburgh a little before 10 a.m. Thursday.

It happened about midway between Wheeling, West Virginia and Washington, Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it was a 2.1 magnitude quake.

There’s no word yet on whether any damage was reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey has a map of where the earthquake was felt on its website.