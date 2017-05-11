Steelers signing draft picks James Conner, Colin Holba

Pittsburgh is holding a camp for rookies and first-year players starting Friday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – James Conner is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Pitt running back who has overcome cancer signed a four-year deal with the Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh selected Conner in the third round of the draft last month.

Conner, who set Atlantic Coast Conference records for total touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (52), will wear No. 30 with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh also signed long snapper Colin Holba to a four-year deal. Holba served as the long snapper at Louisville in 2015 and 2016.

The Steelers have now signed four of their eight draft picks. First-round pick T.J. Watt, second-round pick Juju Smith-Schuster, third-round pick Cameron Sutton and fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs have yet to come to terms.

