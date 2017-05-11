Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and breezy

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
There is a smaller chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Thursday.  Temperatures will climb into the upper 50’s to around 60 in a few spots.

Slightly unsettled weather will last into your Mother’s Day weekend.  There will be a small risk for an isolated shower Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  A big part of the weekend will remain dry as the chance for rain is low.

Warming up with more sunshine next week.  Highs back in the 80’s by the middle of the week.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (50%)
High: 58

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (20%)
Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 47

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 45

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers early. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 62

