Troopers seize $68K in oxycodone pills during traffic stop

Troopers pulled over a Cadillac XTS with Illinois plate about 3:18 p.m. May 2 for a lane violation

By Published:
OSP troopers seized over 2,000 oxycodone pills in Summit County.

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop along the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County netted over $68,000 in oxycodone pills.

Troopers pulled over a Cadillac XTS with Illinois plate about 3:18 p.m. May 2 for a lane violation.

Troopers said they observed criminal indicators and brought in a drug-sniffing dog to search the car.

The search revealed 2,080 oxycodone pills worth $68,000. The pills were hidden in the spare tire compartment, according to the patrol.

The driver, Shirnina Bates, 35, and Zevon McCurdy, 38, both from Detroit, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession and drug trafficking.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s