Undercover investigation in Niles leads to heroin trafficking arrest

Jason Clark, 34, is charged with drug trafficking in the vicinity of a school

By Published: Updated:
Jason Clark, charged with drug trafficking in Niles.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department’s Drug Unit arrested a suspect, charged with drug trafficking near a school.

Jason L. Clark, 34, was arrested on a warrant in Boardman on Thursday. He is currently in Trumbull County Jail.

Police said Clark was charged after officers conducted an undercover investigation to make several purchases of heroin. Assisting in the investigation was the TAG Task Force.

Police listed two addresses for Clark — at E. Woodland Street in Niles and Market Street in Youngstown.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s