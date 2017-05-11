Undercover investigation in Niles leads to heroin trafficking arrest

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department’s Drug Unit arrested a suspect, charged with drug trafficking near a school.

Jason L. Clark, 34, was arrested on a warrant in Boardman on Thursday. He is currently in Trumbull County Jail.

Police said Clark was charged after officers conducted an undercover investigation to make several purchases of heroin. Assisting in the investigation was the TAG Task Force.

Police listed two addresses for Clark — at E. Woodland Street in Niles and Market Street in Youngstown.