Violet “Vi” Patricia Carpenter Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Violet “Vi” Patricia Carpenter, of Brookfield, Ohio, was greeted by her beloved, Rudy, at 8:49 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, as she passed away at Shepherd of the Valley, Howland, Ohio. She was full of grace and 88 years young.

Violet was born June 29, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Eliah and Martha Ann (Danculovich) Hranilovich-Bossick.

She attended school in Sharon, however, she graduated from Brookfield High School.

On August 27, 1949, she married her Rudy and together they started a family. Born to this union were three sons, Rudy, Wally and Bernie. She was a proud homemaker for her family and cherished every minute as she did. She was very active with her boys as they grew up, being involved with school activities as well as attending all of their sporting events too.

Her working days consisted of helping her husband as a bookkeeper and secretary with Carpenter’s Towing & Auto Repair. In addition, she worked her later years at Daffin’s Candies.

Throughout Vi’s life, she was a devote Catholic. She grew up attending St. George Serbian Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania and later became a member of the former St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Masury, Ohio, now known as St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Vienna, Ohio.

She was also a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union #126.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, washing clothes, shopping, Sunday family dinners, traveling with her husband and “tailgating” for her boys’ sporting events. However, she was best known for her homemade wedding soup and every Friday, for 50 years, getting her hair done with her girlfriends.

Her survivors include her boys, Rudy Carpenter (Diane), Brookfield, Walter “Wally” Carpenter (Judy), Sharon and Bernie Carpenter (Pamela Marshall), Howland, Ohio; her seven grandchildren, Jon Carpenter, Jena Rummel (Kris), *Kristin Hogan (Kevin), Wally Carpenter (fiancée Jaclyn DiGiammarino), Ben Carpenter (Zoe), Annie Carpenter and Carl Carpenter; her two great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Carpenter and Rudy Blaine Rummel; her brother-in-law, Tony Carpenter (Olga); her sister-in-law, Janice Economides (George) and their daughter, Nikki and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Rudy, who passed away June 5, 1991 and by her siblings, Walter, Daniel, Eliah, Emil, and Elias Bossick, Helen Kulusich, Ann Misik, Emily Bossick, and Gloria Bossick.

A time of gathering to honor Vi’s life will be held on Monday, May 15 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. There will also be a gathering in her church, St. Thomas the Apostle, 4453 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna, Ohio 44473 on Tuesday, May 16 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A mass of Christian burial will immediately follow the gathering at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made to the family who will determine an appropriate charity of remembrance.

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Carpenter will be presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner and Director. (330-509-3135)

