Want to name the next Crayola crayon?



FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE) – There’s a way you can help name the next Crayon color when ‘dandelion yellow’ is replaced later this year!

Crayola is asking for suggestions on a new blue Crayon that will be added to the pack this year. You can click here to leave your submission online. Five entries will be picked in July and then Crayola users around the world will vote on their favorite name.

A little background on Crayola – odds are you probably have a box of Crayola Crayons in your home right now. But you might not know it’s actually a creation drawn up in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is a fantastic state,” says Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Technology Pete Ruggiero. “Our employees are highly educated, highly skilled, and they’re very proud that they’re able to manufacture products.”

It all started in 1900 to be closer to slate mines in eastern Pennsylvania. But today, the factory in Forks Township, Northampton County pumps out three billion Crayons a year.

It all begins with three simple ingredients: pigment, clay, and wax.

After the raw materials are mixed together, it’s on to the molding process where this ‘Keystone Creation’ first gets its shape.

The rotary mold shapes 1,920 Crayons every three minutes.

From there, another machine applies the iconic label making the color official — 150 colors in all.

Those colors come together into Crayola’s classic 24-pack on a packing machine installed in late 2015. Each color is lowered into their spot in the pack, bunched together in three rows of eight Crayons, and then boxed.

From there, the possibilities are endless.

“We believe that we help parents and educators raise creatively-alive kids,” says Ruggiero. “Creatively-alive kids are the leaders of tomorrow.”