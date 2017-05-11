Warren asks for State of Emergency for opioid crisis

Warren City Council passed the resolution at a meeting Wednesday night.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council is asking for a State of Emergency declaration from the state and federal government to battle the opioid crisis.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, council members say the city is on pace to have 170 overdose deaths and over 1,000 overdoses in 2017 and needs the extra funding for resources.

The city joins Trumbull County Commissioners and recovery specialists who have also contacted Governor John Kasich’s office asking for the release rainy day funds to help battle the crisis.

Earlier this year, Kasich’s office said the state is investigating significant resources in drug treatment, prevention and law enforcement. The state has allocated $1 billion in annual spending to combat the epidemic, according to Press Secretary Emmalee Kalmbach.

Kalmbach said that although it is possible for the governor to declare a state of emergency, he does not have the power to allocate funds to a specific crisis unless legislation is passed by state congress.

