Warren crime activity: Man slumped in car hands police hatchet, weed

Police investigated the following incidents in Warren from May 5-9:

By Published:
Warren crime generic

Friday, May 5

2:54 p.m. – Buckeye Street NW and Tod Avenue NW, 25-year-old Brandon Nesbitt, of Youngstown, arrested at the Riverview Apartments on a warrant out of Texas. The warrant was issued through the U.S. Marshals on a charge of bringing people into the country illegally, according to a police report. Nesbitt told police that he was on federal probation and had been reporting to his probation officer.

8:38 p.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE, 34-year-old John Fuller charged with drug abuse. Officers said they found Fuller slumped over in a car in the parking lot of Kenmore Apartments. When they asked if he had any weapons or drugs in the car, Fuller handed them a hatchet and marijuana, according to police.

Sunday, May 7

10 a.m. – 2600 block of Oak St. SW, the victim said he was robbed of $5,000 at gunpoint. He told police he had previously arranged to meet with a woman there to exchange the money he owed herb.

Monday, May 8

2:40 a.m. – 4000 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 20-year-old Maurice Bender arrested and charged with complicity. Police responded to a robbery at the Circle K. An employee told police two men held her at gunpoint and demanded cash from the registers and a box of cigars. Police said Bender was in a car with the robbery suspects, but he denied knowledge of the crime. Police said the other suspects ran from the car, and officers weren’t immediately able to find them.

3:30 a.m. – 1400 block of Fifth St. SW, 35-year-old Aaron Perry, charged with domestic violence. Perry’s girlfriend told police he pointed a gun at her and punched her and kicked her. She said he drove off with the gun and their 2-year-old in the car. When police arrived, they found him in the parking lot, carrying the toddler. Officers pulled the child from his arms and arrested Perry.

8 p.m. – 1100 block of Central Parkway SE, police responded to a fight involving four people. Officers said one of the men pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot up her house with an AR-15.

Tuesday, May 9

1:37 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. NW and High St. NW, 31-year-old Brett Starcher, of Fowler, arrested and charged driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said Starcher was overdosing when he crashed the car he was driving into a sculpture in front of Trumbull Family Fitness.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Warren Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here:

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s