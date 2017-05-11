Warren crime activity: Man slumped in car hands police hatchet, weed

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Suspect punches pregnant woman in stomach on roadway

Friday, May 5

2:54 p.m. – Buckeye Street NW and Tod Avenue NW, 25-year-old Brandon Nesbitt, of Youngstown, arrested at the Riverview Apartments on a warrant out of Texas. The warrant was issued through the U.S. Marshals on a charge of bringing people into the country illegally, according to a police report. Nesbitt told police that he was on federal probation and had been reporting to his probation officer.

8:38 p.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE, 34-year-old John Fuller charged with drug abuse. Officers said they found Fuller slumped over in a car in the parking lot of Kenmore Apartments. When they asked if he had any weapons or drugs in the car, Fuller handed them a hatchet and marijuana, according to police.

Sunday, May 7

10 a.m. – 2600 block of Oak St. SW, the victim said he was robbed of $5,000 at gunpoint. He told police he had previously arranged to meet with a woman there to exchange the money he owed herb.

Monday, May 8

2:40 a.m. – 4000 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 20-year-old Maurice Bender arrested and charged with complicity. Police responded to a robbery at the Circle K. An employee told police two men held her at gunpoint and demanded cash from the registers and a box of cigars. Police said Bender was in a car with the robbery suspects, but he denied knowledge of the crime. Police said the other suspects ran from the car, and officers weren’t immediately able to find them.

3:30 a.m. – 1400 block of Fifth St. SW, 35-year-old Aaron Perry, charged with domestic violence. Perry’s girlfriend told police he pointed a gun at her and punched her and kicked her. She said he drove off with the gun and their 2-year-old in the car. When police arrived, they found him in the parking lot, carrying the toddler. Officers pulled the child from his arms and arrested Perry.

8 p.m. – 1100 block of Central Parkway SE, police responded to a fight involving four people. Officers said one of the men pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot up her house with an AR-15.

Tuesday, May 9

1:37 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. NW and High St. NW, 31-year-old Brett Starcher, of Fowler, arrested and charged driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said Starcher was overdosing when he crashed the car he was driving into a sculpture in front of Trumbull Family Fitness.

