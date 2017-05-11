Youngstown CEO facing resistance on raising teachers’ salaries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip wants to give every teacher in the district a raise, but so far, the union is saying, “no.”

Mohip said the district’s teachers are some of the best in the state, but they aren’t paid that way. He’s offering a five percent, across the board, raise and said no strings are attached.

He said the raises will help fight against the district’s 20 percent turnover rate.

“I don’t want teachers to leave. We need them to be successful here in this district. We are investing close to $600,000 in professional development, and I don’t want that going out the door,” he said.

The union said they’re afraid Mohip will use the raises as leverage to force concessions, however. In a letter to Mohip, the teacher’s union said they didn’t trust his motive and thought he may be trying to reopen other parts of the contracts.

Mohip said he’s now using his power through House Bill 70 to force the union to negotiate the raises. Those bargaining sessions will take place over the next week.

“I asked for this raise. I asked to do it collaboratively. I asked them to come to the table. They refused,” he said.

WKBN reached out to the teacher’s union president, Larry Ellis, but he didn’t return our calls.

Mohip denied that he wants to put other key contract agreements on the chopping block.

“When I looked at the salary scales and schedules coming in, I realized we are one of the lowest in the area. It doesn’t make sense,” Mohip said. “If you are one of the most challenged districts in the state, have some very challenging situations that you go into every single day, we need to pay our teachers accordingly.”