Youngstown police investigating 6 unsolved murders from 2016

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department has investigated six killings in the city so far this year, but last year’s murders remain on investigators’ minds.
Capt. Brad Blackburn said he never closes an unsolved case. He has a stack of old case files in his office and will go back to look at them from time to time.
“If new information comes, if we get new leads, they’re immediately looked into. It’s not rare for us whatsoever to go back and solve one or two cases from the previous year, you know, the following year,” he said.
The Youngstown Police Department has six unsolved murders from last year (listed below). Sometimes police have a suspect in mind but can’t link that person to the crime. Other times, cases remain a mystery.
Blackburn said he considers each case important, and the victims’ family members do, too.
“It’s not unusual for us to get calls from family members. Obviously, in times of birthdays or holidays, it’s an emotional time,” he said.
He recommended that anyone with information on an unsolved case call the Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Division at 330-742-8911.
Those who want to give a tip anonymously can also contact Youngstown Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE (2583). The line is managed by a non-law enforcement program coordinator, and although the agency works with local police departments, the callers’ identities are protected.
The following murders from 2016 remain unsolved:
- Richard Macklin: The 22-year-old was shot on the city’s south side on January 5, 2016. A landlord called police after finding Macklin in an upstairs bedroom of an E. Philadelphia home, and police said Macklin had been shot multiple times in the back.
- Omar Croom: The 22-year-old man was found lying in the road on Oak Street Extension by a woman who was driving home from work around 2 a.m. on March 16, 2016. A 1997 Chevy Suburban was towed from the scene. Police said truck was on the side of the road with the driver’s side door open.
- Teonia Gowdy: The 27-year-old woman was shot in the head at a home on W. Boston Avenue on June 1, 2016. Two friends said they drove by to check on Gowdy and found the front door of her home open. She was found in an upstairs bedroom. Her three children had been staying with other family members when she was killed.
- Calvin Moore: Police said the 44-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds at a home on Norwood Avenue on July 6, 2016. The front door of the house was open, and Moore was lying on the couch when he was found around 10:30 p.m.
- Special Strickland: The woman, age 27, was found dead in an alleyway near Centenary Mahoning United Methodist Church on Belmont Avenue. She was found by a church custodian around 9 a.m. on October 21, 2016. Investigators said she had been shot.
- Jabreal Dwaylon Olajauwon Collins: The 18-year-old’s skeletal remains were found on Wydesteel Avenue in Youngstown on April 8, 2016. He had been shot. Collins was a resident of Safehouse Ministries before he went missing in 2013. He was reported missing by his uncle in May of 2013. According to a police report, a family member admitted to getting in a fight with Collins at the Uptown Beverage Store on Market Street before he went missing. That family member reportedly had Collins’ ID card, the report said.
