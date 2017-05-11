Youngstown police investigating 6 unsolved murders from 2016

Related Coverage Mother still working to crack son’s cold murder case in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department has investigated six killings in the city so far this year, but last year’s murders remain on investigators’ minds.

Capt. Brad Blackburn said he never closes an unsolved case. He has a stack of old case files in his office and will go back to look at them from time to time.

“If new information comes, if we get new leads, they’re immediately looked into. It’s not rare for us whatsoever to go back and solve one or two cases from the previous year, you know, the following year,” he said.

The Youngstown Police Department has six unsolved murders from last year (listed below). Sometimes police have a suspect in mind but can’t link that person to the crime. Other times, cases remain a mystery.

Blackburn said he considers each case important, and the victims’ family members do, too.

“It’s not unusual for us to get calls from family members. Obviously, in times of birthdays or holidays, it’s an emotional time,” he said.

He recommended that anyone with information on an unsolved case call the Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Division at 330-742-8911.

Those who want to give a tip anonymously can also contact Youngstown Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE (2583). The line is managed by a non-law enforcement program coordinator, and although the agency works with local police departments, the callers’ identities are protected.

The following murders from 2016 remain unsolved: