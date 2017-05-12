Boardman earns walk-off win over Stow

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman topped Stow-Munroe Falls 1-0 in the Division I Sectional Finals Friday at Boardman High School.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Luke Cardillo came through with an RBI single to seal the postseason win for the Spartans.

With the victory, Boardman improves to 15-12 overall on the season. The Spartans advance to face the winner of Howland/Akron Ellet at Districts next week.

The Division I District Semifinals will take place Thursday May 18 at Cene Park. First pitch is set for 4PM.