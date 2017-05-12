‘Bogus’ checks, each for over $500, cashed on Mahoning Co.’s account

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office brought the fraud to the state auditor's attention after they were cashed in the Dayton area

By Published: Updated:
Bank Robbery Generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three forged checks using a Mahoning County Treasurer’s account number were cashed in the Dayton area.

The checks were valued at $562.09, $542.93, and $548.26.

Ironically, the forged checks were under the name of the state auditor but used the checking account number of the Mahoning County Treasurer.

State Auditor David Yost said his office hasn’t had the ability to write checks in ten years.

“If anyone receives a check from our office, call law enforcement because it’s bogus,” he said.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office brought the fraud to the state auditor’s attention after they were cashed on the county’s account.

To report suspected fraud involving a government in Ohio, you can report it anonymously through the anti-fraud hotline at 1-866-Fraud-OH (1-866-372-8364) or email fraudohio@ohioauditor.gov.

