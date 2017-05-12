Bond set for Youngstown man accused of having big stash of fentanyl

Darien Thompson appeared Friday afternoon in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday

By Published: Updated:
Darien Thompson appeared Friday afternoon in Youngstown Municipal Court on drug charges.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond has been set for the man caught this week with what police are calling the largest stash of fentanyl in Youngstown.

Darien Thompson appeared Friday afternoon in Youngstown Municipal Court on drug charges.

He was arrested Wednesday evening after the Vice Squad raided his south side apartment and found what investigators say is close to 160 grams of the deadly drug.

Investigators say they had received a number of complaints from neighbors about the activity at Thompson’s apartment.

His bond was set at $26,000, and he’ll be back in court later this month.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s