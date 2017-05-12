Canfield man involved in head-on crash, child killed

The accident happened about 1 p.m. Thursday in Wayne County, Indiana

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana (WKBN) – Charges are pending in a head-on crash in Indiana where police say a driver from Canfield hit another vehicle head-on, killing a small child.

According to police, Anthony Zircher, 45, of Canfield was traveling on Route 227 about 1 p.m. Thursday when he crossed the double-yellow line in an attempt to pass another vehicle and hit a car, driven by 24-year-old Britney Byrley, of Brownsville, Indiana, head-on.

Police say Zircher had already passed one vehicle in the no-passing zone and was attempting to pass another when the crash happened.

 

Byrley had to be cut out of her vehicle and suffered serious injury. A 5-year-old child in Byrley’s vehicle was also seriously injured and died later at the hospital. An infant in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both children were properly restrained.

Zircher was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

