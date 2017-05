HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car accident in Hubbard left a child unconscious Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Liberty Street and Bell Wick Road around 2:30 p.m.

A van t-boned a car attempting to cross Liberty.

A 4-year-old in the car fell unconscious but later woke up.

There was also a baby in the car. At least one of the children was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

There were two people in the van.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries.