Car crashes into house in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in the Trumbull County Jail after crashing into a house on Roosevelt Drive.

Police say officers were driving in the area just after midnight when they passed by a car that unexpectedly sped off.

The car lost control and ran into a house. The driver ran away but was caught a short time later.

Police also noted there was a child in the backseat of the car.

Ollie Myles and Shylinda McBride were both charged with child endangerment and obstructing official business.

No injuries were reported.