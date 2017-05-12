Car crashes into house in Warren

Police say officers were driving in the area just after midnight when they passed by a car that unexpectedly sped off

By Published:
A car drove into a house in Warren, Ohio.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in the Trumbull County Jail after crashing into a house on Roosevelt Drive.

Police say officers were driving in the area just after midnight when they passed by a car that unexpectedly sped off.

The car lost control and ran into a house. The driver ran away but was caught a short time later.

Police also noted there was a child in the backseat of the car.

Ollie Myles and Shylinda McBride were both charged with child endangerment and obstructing official business.

No injuries were reported.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s