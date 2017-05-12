Edison edges Lisbon in softball tilt

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Wildcat pitcher Emily Smith held Lisbon to only 2-hits as Edison won, 2-0. Smith threw 7-innings and only allowed three base runners.

Charli McConnell finished 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a double. Sami Springer tallied a pair of base hits for the ‘Cats.

Sam Tinsley threw a complete game, 9-hit contest. Tinsley also struck out 5 batters. Karlee Pezzano and Kenedy Vrable had singles for the Devils.

Lisbon will take on St. Thomas Aquinas on Monday at 4:30 pm at Western Reserve High School. The other District Semifinal matchup pits East Canton and the Reserve Blue Devils.

Edison is matched against Coshocton in the Division III Cambridge District Semifinals. Coshocton stunned the top-seeded Garaway on Wednesday – 3-0.