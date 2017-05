YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. marshals and police in Mahoning County are looking for 23-year-old Brian Devante.

Devante is wanted for walking away from Community Corrections in Youngstown.

Police say Devante is considered armed and dangerous.

He was previously convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession.

Anyone with information can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411 (847411).