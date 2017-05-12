Girard boat launch project delayed due to costs

Mayor Jim Melfi said the project was coming in $459 more than the estimated cost, so it has to be put back up to bid

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A project aimed at improving canoe and kayaking access to the Mahoning River in Girard has faced some choppy water.

In January of 2015, the city was awarded $68,000 from the state to put in a boat launch off Front Street near the Liberty Street viaduct.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said the project was coming in $459 more than the estimated cost, so they have to put it back up to bid, something he expects to do within the next few weeks.

If completed, the boat launch would allow people to kayak or canoe from Girard all the way to Pennsylvania.

