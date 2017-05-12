Police investigating shooting of 2 people on Youngstown’s south side

Two people were brought out on stretchers from a home on Detroit Avenue in Youngstown

Police are investigating a shooting on Youngstown's south side.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of two victims on Youngstown’s south side.

They were taken to the hospital from a home at 1142 Detroit Avenue. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police were called there around 5 p.m. Friday. They currently have crime scene tape around the house, and investigators are collecting evidence.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and there are bullet holes on a door.

WKBN is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.

This story corrects the address where the shooting happened.

