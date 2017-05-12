‘Men Who Cook’ event Saturday to benefit Catholic Charities

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of would-be chefs from around the Valley will be lending their culinary talents to a worthy cause on Saturday.

Organizers were decorating the Embassy Banquet Center in Struthers Friday, ahead of Saturday’s 12th annual Men Who Cook fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Catholic Charities agency.

Among those expected to be serving up some of their own cuisine are Youngstown Mayor John McNally and WKBN Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti.

Saturday’s event begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $50 per attendee and are available at the door.

For more information, visit Catholic Charities website.