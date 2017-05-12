‘Men Who Cook’ event Saturday to benefit Catholic Charities

WKBN's Gerry Ricciutti will be there, serving up his own cuisine

By Published:
Organizers were decorating the Embassy Banquet Center in Struthers Friday, ahead of Saturday's 12th annual Men Who Cook fundraiser.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of would-be chefs from around the Valley will be lending their culinary talents to a worthy cause on Saturday. 

Organizers were decorating the Embassy Banquet Center in Struthers Friday, ahead of Saturday’s 12th annual Men Who Cook fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the local Catholic Charities agency.

Among those expected to be serving up some of their own cuisine are Youngstown Mayor John McNally and WKBN Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti.

Saturday’s event begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $50 per attendee and are available at the door.

For more information, visit Catholic Charities website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s