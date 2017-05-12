Niles crime activity: Woman claims parking space argument led to threat

Related Coverage Niles crime activity: Police investigate man asking girls for ride home

Wednesday, May 3

10:35 p.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a 26-year-old was taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose at the Cottage Inn.

Thursday, May 4

10:50 a.m. – 800 block of Warren Ave., Katrina Parker, 24, charged with child endangering. Police said they found Parker’s daughter in the middle of the road near First Choice Community Credit. An officer recognized the girl as the same child found wandering two days prior.

Friday, May 5

6:01 a.m. – 100 block of Royal Mall Dr., reported home burglary.

11:50 a.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a woman reported that she was threatened by an unknown man in a blue Chevy Cobalt after an argument over a parking space. She said the man tried to hit her with his vehicle. Police are investigating.

12:37 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., theft of a purse from a vehicle parked at Fizek.

1:06 p.m. – 6000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., purse stolen out of a vehicle parked at Planet Fitness.

Saturday, May 6

3:41 a.m. – 800 block of Warren Ave., Joshua Richards, 34, of Warren, arrested and charged with breaking and entering, safecracking, vandalism, and resisting arrest. Police said an officer working the midnight shift chased and captured Richards, who was breaking into an ATM at First Choice Community Credit Union. They said another man was involved, but he was able to get away. Police are investigating.

2:50 p.m. – Niles Vienna Road, Nicholas Bailes, 22, of McDonald, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police Bailes assaulted her while they were driving near Country Fair gas station. The couple had their infant son in the car at the time, according to a police report. Police said the woman had injuries to her face.

Sunday, May 7

2:25 a.m. – 1600 block of Robbins Ave., a vehicle was broken into but police said it did not appear that anything was taken.

4:35 a.m. – 2700 block of North Rd., a woman was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

9:09 p.m. – 1700 block of N. Carnegie Ave., police said a window to a home office was broken out to gain entry.

Monday, May 8

4:06 p.m. – 500 block of Hunter St., reported home burglary.

4:35 p.m. – 600 block of Henry St., police received a report that former tenants had broken into a house from which they were evicted. The caller told investigators they had snuck out a side door as officers arrived.

6:10 p.m. – 100 block of Circle St., Jeremy Gromley, 35, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police that Gromley appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and kicked her door in after she told him to leave. She said he then threatened her and smacked her in the arm in front of her children. A witness told police she saw Gromley kick the door in and said he had been making threats prior to getting there.

Tuesday, May 9

8:34 a.m. – 1900 block of Park Dr., reported theft of a vehicle. Police said the keys were left inside.

3:14 p.m. – 200 block of Fulton Ave., a man told police someone damaged the passenger door of his vehicle, which had a hole in it.

4:47 p.m. – 400 block of Isaac Ave., a woman reported that a lawnmower she borrowed from a neighbor was stolen from her front yard by someone in a green Chevy truck.

Disclaimer: The reports listed do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Niles Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: