Niles Gander Mountain on list of stores to stay open with ‘landlord cooperation’

As of Friday, May 11, the Niles store is the list of locations that will remain open "with landlord cooperation"

Gander Mountain going out of business.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The new owner of the Gander Mountain franchise is continuing to take to Twitter posting updates about the future of many of the nation’s stores. 

As of Friday, May 11, the Niles store is on the list of locations that will remain open “with landlord cooperation.”

Marcus Lemonis, from CNBC’s “The Profit,” recently bought the chain. He says at least 70 Gander Mountain locations will remain open.

Many locations, including the Niles store, are holding “Going Out of Business” sales to get rid of Gander Mountain inventory that Lemonis did not purchase. Liquidators are conducting the sales. 

Gander Mountain filed bankruptcy earlier this month.

Lemonis is also the owner of Camping World Holdings. He said earlier that as many as 70 Gander Mountain locations would stay open, with some retaining the Gander Mountain name.

 

