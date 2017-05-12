Police search 2 Boardman homes, arrest suspect accused of sex crimes

Boardman Police searched two homes, on Lockwood and West Boulevards

By Published: Updated:
Police arrested a man after searching a home on Lockwood Boulevard. He was led out in handcuffs on early Friday afternoon.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending for a Boardman man, accused of sex crimes.

Police searched a home where the suspect was staying on Lockwood Boulevard on Friday afternoon. A man, who was not identified by police, was led away in handcuffs.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said officers also searched another home where the man was staying, on West Boulevard.

Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation removed evidence from the house, including computers and software. The Bomb Squad also had to be called in because commercial fireworks were found in the basement at West Boulevard.

Nichols said charges are pending, but the suspect is currently being questioned at the police department.

He said investigators were tipped off to the suspect by a local school resource officer, who received information from students. The man is not a teacher or affiliated with the school, he said.

The suspect’s name and information about the crime are being withheld until he is formally charged.

Police arrested a man after searching a home on Lockwood Boulevard. He was led out in handcuffs on early Friday afternoon.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s