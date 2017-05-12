Simcox powers Brookfield into the next round on a walk-off

Related Coverage 2017 Brookfield Softball Preview

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ella Simcox hit a walk-off 2-run homerun in the bottom of the 7th to give Brookfield a 5-4 victory over Grand Valley. Simcox finished 4 for 4 while driving in 3 runs. The Warriors advance in the Division III tournament.

Gabby Schiska struck out 4 while allowing just 5 hits for Brookfield. Kenzie Drapola also helped the Warriors’ cause with a homerun of her own.

The Warriors (11-5) will play Champion in the Leavittsburg District Semifinal on Thursday at 3 pm. In the other side of the bracket, Conneaut will face Kirtland later in the day on Thursday.

Grand Valley had defeated Pymatuning Valley yesterday, 5-2.