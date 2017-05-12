Sports items with forged signatures to be donated to local charities

The items were sold on sites like eBay with forged signatures of athletes, and the sellers have been convicted

Friday morning, representatives of several local charities stopped at the Canfield Police Department. They will eventually be receiving donations of balls, helmets and other items that members of the fraud ring had been selling.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – What started three or four years ago with a traffic stop over a cracked windshield turned into a multi-million dollar sports memorabilia fraud ring.

Those items were sold on the internet on sites like eBay with forged signatures of athletes.

Now, they’ll be re-purposed.

“We’re not gonna throw it away. We took the value of that signature, which was false. We were able to destroy that, and now we can turn around and give it back to the community and let these kids enjoy what they don’t have,” said Detective Brian McGivern.

Police are saying it still could be a little while longer before this all gets transferred. One of those involved in the case is appealing his sentence so the transfer will be held up.

They’re confident that all of the items will be donated, however.

