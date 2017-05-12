Storm Team 27: Isolated sprinkles toward evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Clouds will stick around through the start of the weekend.  There is only a small risk for a shower or sprinkle.  Temperatures will stay below normal through Sunday.

Look for mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a little sun on Mother’s Day.  There will be a small chance for an isolated shower this weekend.

Great Spring weather returns next week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (30%)
High: 56

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower. (30%)
Low: 46

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 60 Low: 45

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 60

