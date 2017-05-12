Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and cool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Clouds will stick around through the start of the weekend. There is only a small risk for a shower or sprinkle. Temperatures will stay below normal through Sunday.
Look for mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a little sun on Mother’s Day. There will be a small chance for an isolated shower this weekend.
Great Spring weather returns next week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
THE FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (30%)
High: 56
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for an isolated shower. (30%)
Low: 46
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 62
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 60 Low: 45
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 39
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 46
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 56
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 60
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 60
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.