Storm Team 27: Some sun this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Scattered clouds will stick around through early Saturday morning. Saturday will feature decreasing clouds with some sun into the afternoon. Again, there is a very small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle. Highs will push into the middle 60’s. The small risk for a sprinkle or showers will stay in the forecast through Sunday. Look for some sun throughout Mother’s day with a high in the middle 60’s.
We will really warm up next week with highs in the 80’s by Wednesday. The sunshine will return too!
THE FORECAST
Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Very small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)
High: 65
Saturday night: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle. (20%)
Low: 45
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)
High: 64
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 39
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower early. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 46
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 60
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 63
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 57
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 59
