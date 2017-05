SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided in Southington on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at State Route 305 and US 422 around 1 p.m.

Crews are cleaning up the scene, and the pickup truck is being towed from the area.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.

