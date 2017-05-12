Warren police look to public for help identifying BP robber



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are trying to figure out who robbed the BP gas station at the corner of E. Market Street and Laird Avenue at gunpoint Thursday night.

The armed robbery happened around 11 p.m.

Owner Ike Omran said the store has been targeted several times. He said there have been six robberies and four break-ins at the BP in the past year.

“It is very dangerous. Like, we really…very, very scared to continue to operate this place in this situation.”

Surveillance video shows the robber — wearing a red sweatshirt — waving a silver gun at the clerk and directing another employee to get behind the counter. The man is then seen pocketing a pack of cigarettes and cash from the register.

He is described as a black male, approximately 6’0″ and weighing between 180-200. He is said to be in his late 30s to early 40s with a small amount of facial hair.

“Hoping that the video, somebody will have some information. Maybe recognize the person in the video and give us a call, give us some leads to help us out with this,” Det. John Greaver said.

The store’s manager, Josephine Rowley, said it’s very scary.

“They don’t know what’s going to happen, if they’re going to be hurt or not. Luckily, no one has been yet and hopefully it stays that way, but they do need to be caught and held accountable for what they’re doing.”

Just within the last two months, more than a handful of other stores in the city have been victimized.

“We have had a few armed robberies that we’re still working on. Unknown if they’re related to this one or not, but there’s been a few,” Greaver said.

Police ask if you know who the man is in this latest robbery, to give Det. Greaver a call at 330-841-2723.

