Youngstown synagogue celebrates 150 years while Jewish community dwindles



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big celebration is taking place this weekend on Youngstown’s north side — Congregation Rodef Shalom is turning 150. But overall, the city’s Jewish community has seen a significant drop since the ’60s.

Music filled the synagogue on Elm Street Friday evening.

“We’ve always been a minority but we’ve always been very active,” said Andrew Lipkin, with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

He said the Jewish population in Youngstown peaked at between 7,000 and 8,000 around 1960. Today, there are only 1,400 Jews — a drop of 80 percent.

“Our families have moved away or our kids who have gone to college have not come back in the numbers that we would have hoped.”

Tom Welsh recently authored a book on Youngstown’s Jewish history, titled “A History of Jewish Youngstown and the Steel Valley.”

“All of us grew up with Strouss’ department stores, Strouss Hirshberg to an earlier generation,” he said.

Welsh said the number of Jewish-owned businesses is way down, so kids aren’t staying here to run them.

He also said the Jewish community has always valued education and want pay commensurate to what they know.

“A community that, at this time, has a rather uncertain future because of its size and its dwindling numbers,” Welsh said.

The Jewish Federation has created a strategic plan. Already in place are the Jewish Community Center, Akiva Academy, and a nursing home and assisted living center — most of which cater to non-Jewish people.

But the Jewish community is well aware that the area needs jobs — which is why it recently sponsored a trip to Israel.

“Serious action is taking place now to try and bring some companies who specialize in the 3D arena to come to Youngstown,” Lipkin said.

He said they’re proud of what they’ve done.

“We certainly embrace the general community that we live in.”

That strategic plan recognizes the shrinking Jewish population and has three parts:

Taking care of the Jewish community

Taking care of the general community

Creating a Governance Task Force to eventually create a central Jewish governing body