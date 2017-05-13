Armed inmate at Illinois hospital holding 1 person hostage

Authorities says the inmate took a gun from a correctional officer; The standoff is in one section of the emergency room

By Published:
Hospital, Ambulance Generic

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate being treated at a hospital outside Chicago is holding an employee hostage after taking a gun from a correctional officer.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says SWAT teams and crisis negotiators have arrived on scene at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, about 40 miles west of Chicago.

Gengler says the standoff has been contained to one section of the emergency room. Authorities say the male inmate from Kane County Jail was able to gain control of the correctional officer’s weapon.

Gengler says the emergency room has been cleared of patients and no one is being allowed in. The rest of the hospital remains open.

Additional details, including information about the inmate, haven’t been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s