Boil alert finally lifted for Youngstown, Austintown residents after 3 days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Water Department was able to lift the boil alert set for residents on Youngstown’s west side and Austintown’s east side.

The water department sent out a release Saturday morning explaining that all microbiological drinking water samples have been examined and found to be non-contaminated.

This means that drinking water is now considered to be safe, so the boil alerts can be lifted.

On Wednesday, the Youngstown Water Department experienced a water depressurization event due to a contractor hitting a major distribution water line. The water line was later repaired.