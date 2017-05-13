Congressman Tim Ryan speaks at Kent Trumbull graduation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 100 students walked across the stage in Packard Hall Saturday to receive their diploma from Kent State University at Trumbull.

Congressman Tim Ryan spoke at the graduation.

Graduates received both bachelors and associate degrees in a wide range of fields, from nursing to technology.

The school also celebrated the inaugural class of the partnership between Kent State and First Energy. It’s a program that pays for 22 student’s education, and places them in First Energy jobs upon graduation.

Electrical utility students say they are excited to have Congressman Ryan as their class speaker.

“Someone that was in our shoes at one point in time — in college, starting out,” graduate Jeremy Laird said. “Seeing where he is now, it just gives you more motivation and drive to try to become the best individual you can be.”