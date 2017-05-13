Hazel LaVerne (Capel) Ruffing Obituary

CHAGRIN FALLS (Formerly Salem), Ohio – Hazel LaVerne (Capel) Ruffing 91, (formerly of Salem) of Chagrin Falls, went to be with her Lord at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at Geauga Medical Center, Chardon, Ohio.

She was born on June 13, 1925, in Salem, the daughter of the late, Frederick David and Marguerite Mary (McKenzie) Capel.

She graduated from Salem High School in 1942 and attended Dennison University for two years.

She lived throughout the southern and eastern states, in Russell Township, Chagrin Falls and Bainbridge Township.

Hazel was a member of the Valley Lutheran Church in Chagrin Falls.

She is survived by her children, Kitty (Gary) Gabram of Novelty, Ohio, Chris (Dick) Baker of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Mac (Denise) Ruffing of Hudson, Ohio and Meg (Eric) Chism of Mantua, Ohio; her grandchildren, Kurt, Kate (Cardaman) and Tom Gabram, Justin and Jared Ruffing, Kara and Jenna Chism and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Robert Charles, who she married on December 5, 1944 and her sister, LeVerda Wilson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Lutheran Church, 87 E. Orange St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. Visitation one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hazel’s memory to the Care Ministeries of Valley Lutheran Church, 87 E Orange St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. Please sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.



Order Flowers Here