Local celebrity men compete in cook-off for charity

Judges and local leaders served up their best dishes for the 12th annual Men Who Cook

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – What would you cook for two hundred people? Eighteen local celebrity chefs had that challenge Saturday night.

It was all for the 12th annual Men Who Cook.

Judges and local leaders served up their best dishes. The event is a fundraiser for Catholic Charities Regional Agency.

Money raised goes to Emergency Assistance Program. It provides shelter, food and clothing for the tri-county area.

The co-chair says Men Who Cook is the largest private source of funding for the program.

“It keeps growing bigger and bigger every year,” said Todd Sardich of Men Who Cook. “We have a core group that supports us every year that’s the same, and then we have new people that are coming in and out. So the community really supports.”

WKBN reporter Gerry Ricciutti was one of the celebrity cooks.

