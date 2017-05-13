Margaret Ann “Marge” (Wansack) Panzarella Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Margaret Ann “Marge” (Wansack) Panzarella, 84, of Hermitage, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System.

She was a caring and giving person who would help anyone in need.

Margaret was born on July 29, 1932, the daughter of John and Pauline (Kernisky) Wansack in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School class of 1950.

Margaret worked as head teller for National City Bank, subsequently Integra and McDowell Bank. She retired after 40 years with the bank.

On February 23rd, 1956, she married the late Louis “Lew Russell” Panzarella, who passed away in 1987.

She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd.

Margaret enjoyed cooking, playing Mahjong, bus trips and casino trips with her friends.

In her earlier years during the 1960s, Margaret lived in California and St. Petersburg, Florida. She lived a religious life that was dedicated to God. Most important to Margaret was her family who she had a deep love and affinity for.

Margaret is survived by her son, Jay Panzarella of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Justin and Ian Panzarella; sisters, Helen M. Gladysz of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Anna Mae (Norman) Oliver of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Catherine (James “Jim”) Sarvas of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Cindy (Michael) Bartolo of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; brothers, Joseph (Joanne) Wansack of Mercer, Pennsylvania and John E. “Buddy” Wansack of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; nieces, Karen (Denny) Paxton, who was Margaret’s Goddaughter, Jacque (Joe) Grasso, Jill Sarvas, Lisa (Thomas) Oliver-Lapikas, Lori (David) Stonebraker and Carolyn Wansack; nephews, Ken (Jennifer) Wansack, Keith (Jennifer) Wansack and Chris (Cheryl) Wansack also surviving are great-nieces and great-nephews, Janelle, June, Jio, Jeno, Olivia, Nolan, Kayle, Cash, Tyler, Maddie, Stefanie, Kyleigh, Kendall and Megan.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Wansack; mother, Pauline Wansack; husband, Louis Panzarella; brothers, Peter Michael Wansack and Johnny George Wansack; daughter-in-law, Karen Brownlee Panzarella; brother-in-law, Stanley J. Gladysz and sister-in-law, Kathy Wansack.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 16 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, with Father Glenn Whitman, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church for mass.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Church of the Good Shepherd 3613 Sharon Rd. West Middlesex, Pennsylvania 16159, in memory of Margaret.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please visit www.shermanfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Panzarella family.



