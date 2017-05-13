McDonald & Columbiana dominate final ITCL Track Meet

The two schools swept the girls and boys team competition Saturday at Reid Stadium.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald and Columbiana track teams won both girls and boys ITCL Championships Saturday at Reid Stadium.

It was the final track meet in ITCL history, with the conference being eliminated after this season. The McDonald boys finished with 142 team points in the Blue Tier. Jackson-Milton took second with 30 points. In the White Tier, the Columbiana boys (108 points) won handily over Lisbon (58). South Range boys won the Red Tier title with 83.5 points.

On the girls side, McDonald led the way in the Blue Tier with 124 points, while Jackson-Milton finished with 63. The Columbiana girls also beat out Lisbon for the top honors in the White Tier. The United girls track team won the team event in the Red Tier Saturday.

