New Hubbard dog park ‘long time in the making’

Hubbard's first dog park opened Saturday. Scentral Park is located on Route 304 next to the Hubbard Pet Resort.

Scentral Park is located on Route 304 next to the Hubbard Pet Resort.

The park is surrounded by a chain link fence and is split into two sections — one for smaller pups and the other for bigger dogs. There’s swimming pools for your pet, as well as an obstacle course.

The park’s owner says she wanted to open this for quite some time.

“I bought the Hubbard Pet Resort, and ever since I saw this big piece of land on the front of the property, I wanted to open a dog park,” Owner Lesley McBurney said. “So it’s been a long time in the making.”

McBurney said the park will be open 365 days a year. You will need a membership or you can purchase a day pass.

